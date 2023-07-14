A rolling iPhone? Here’s a look at the patent Apple filed

While Apple has yet to follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Google in making a folding phone, it recently did file a patent for something a little different: a phone that rolls up like a scroll.

The patent was filed on October 11, 2022, but was published yesterday. It specifically covers a rollable display that “may be moved between an unrolled state in which the display is planar and a rolled state in which a rollable portion of the display is rolled for storage.”

[Figure: Apple]

According to the patent, the display would have a transparent protective layer that “may” contain glass and would be thinned to help facilitate the rolling of the display. The display also “may be configured to apply compressive stress to the outwardly facing surface of the glass area when the display is rolled up,” a move that would help prevent damage to the display when it is being rolled. Apple did not immediately respond to Fast Company’s request for comment about the patent.