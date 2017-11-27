Move over iPhone X, Apple just got a patent for a foldable phone

The iPhone X’s all-screen design and Face ID system is so yesterday. The real iPhone to wait for is the one that could incorporate a foldable body and display. We know Apple is working on that type of phone because they’ve just received a patent for it, which was applied for on September 22, 2016. The patent describes an “electronic device” with a display that can folder in both directions, so you can have the display fold in on itself, or fold the device in a way so the front and back has a display. Of course, Apple patents a ton of technologies that never see the light of day. Still, this goes to show Apple isn’t resting on its laurels with the iPhone line just because their current device is a massive hit.MG