4 ways lifeguarding can make you a better manager

Hello, I used to have a high-powered career.

Now I am a 48-year-old lifeguard! Some may call this an existential holding pattern, or an abdication of ambition. I call it a great way to serve my community while learning key lessons about leadership and team dynamics. Although I’m sure that the lure of $11 an hour—plus the chance to twirl your very own whistle and yell “WALK!” dozens of times a day—will tempt many of you to follow in my footsteps, please allow me to save y’all the trouble. Here are four ways that lifeguarding can make you a better manager wherever you work now.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Respect the break When the heat index hits 100+ and the sun is reflecting so hard off the water it burns the underside of your chin, even the toughest lifeguards can get a little woozy. That’s why it’s so important for our aquatics director to make sure we’re using our breaks wisely: sitting under an umbrella, reapplying sunscreen, drinking extra water, refueling with a salty snack. It’s the only way to ensure we’re in tip-top lifesaving shape when we get back on the stand. In any work environment, a good manager understands that people need time in the metaphorical shade. It’s crucial that you protect your team’s ability to disconnect during personal time—including nights and weekends!—and that you model the same behavior whenever you get the chance. Switching off isn’t easy in this always-on era, but you’ve got to help folks hold the line. A well-rested team will always respond better in emergencies.

Expand to continue reading ↓