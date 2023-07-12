Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The company’s website says its goal is “to understand the true nature of the universe.”

Elon Musk announces latest company, xAI

[Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced his latest company, xAI, which he said in a tweet is meant “to understand reality.”

Musk, whose portfolio also includes Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, didn’t provide any other details or explanations. The company’s website says its goal is “to understand the true nature of the universe.”

The landing page of the website explains little on what the company will do, but provides background of the 12 team members.

Initial employees include veterans of Google’s DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, and Microsoft Research. “Collectively we contributed some of the most widely used methods in the field, in particular the Adam optimizer, Batch Normalization, Layer Normalization, and the discovery of adversarial examples,” the company’s website states. “We have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.”

advertisement

Dan Hendrycks, who is the director of the Center for AI Safety, is advising the team. xAI is formed as a separate entity from Musk’s broader X Corp, but said it will work closely with Twitter, Tesla, “and other companies to make progress toward our mission.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics