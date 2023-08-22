You might already be paying for a super useful transcription tool

Thinking back to the first interview I had to transcribe, which was probably 15 years ago now, I believe I played the recording back at half speed—maybe slower—and typed every single word by hand.

It made me want to never interview anyone again. But you kids these days have it easy, thanks to cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Well: easier. It’s still not perfect; but, man, has it gotten better. And if you’re already paying for Microsoft Office (formally known these days as Microsoft 365), you’ve got access to the very good, very easy-to-use transcription tool built right into Microsoft Word. Here’s how it works.

Create a new Word document

Now, this feature works in both the online version of Word found at Office.com or in the stand-alone Word app, so fire up either one of those and create a new document. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with the free version of Office.