If you’re already spending money for Microsoft Office, there’s no need to splurge to get audio transcribed.

You might already be paying for a super useful transcription tool

[Photo: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth1 minute read

Thinking back to the first interview I had to transcribe, which was probably 15 years ago now, I believe I played the recording back at half speed—maybe slower—and typed every single word by hand.

It made me want to never interview anyone again. But you kids these days have it easy, thanks to cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Well: easier. It’s still not perfect; but, man, has it gotten better. And if you’re already paying for Microsoft Office (formally known these days as Microsoft 365), you’ve got access to the very good, very easy-to-use transcription tool built right into Microsoft Word. Here’s how it works.

Create a new Word document

Now, this feature works in both the online version of Word found at Office.com or in the stand-alone Word app, so fire up either one of those and create a new document. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with the free version of Office.

Once you’ve got your new document open, in the Home menu, look for the Dictate feature, which should be over toward the right-hand side. Click the little downward-facing caret to open up the sub-menu and choose Transcribe.

Upload your audio

From here, you can upload your recording—or, if you’re feeling especially ambitious, you can start a recording on the fly.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

