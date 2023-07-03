Fast company logo
New York’s LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport were among those seeing the biggest issues.

Flight delays: FlightAware’s ‘MiseryMap’ shows which airports are the worst affected ahead of July 4th

[Source Photo: Pixabay]

BY Michael Grothaus

The Independence Day holiday got off to a rocky start this weekend for those traveling by air. According to FlightAware data, flight delays have reached into the thousands every day since Friday, when 8,855 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed and 507 flights canceled. Saturday saw 7,983 delays and 274 cancellations, while Sunday saw another 7,435 delays and 630 cancellations.

Severe weather on the East Coast was responsible for a large number of delays, according to The Hill. But some airlines also placed the blame on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As SFGate notes, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently blamed understaffing at the FAA as a cause for many of the delays affecting flights in America.

With today being the last day of travel before July 4, more delays are inevitable. Indeed FlightAware’s Misery Map shows which airports are already saddled with delays and cancellations. Since midnight ET today, some of the worst affected airports have been New York City’s LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport (in New Jersey). George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston also tops the list.

[Photo: FlightAware]

If you’re headed to one of those airports, you can check out the most recent delays at your destination using the FlightAware MiseryMap here. As of the time of this writing, FlightAware says that currently there are 521 delays within, into, or out of the United States today and 82 cancellations.

