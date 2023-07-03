Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Making fabric usually requires a lot of CO2. Using Rubi’s new yarn makes the process carbon negative.

This startup just turned CO2 into yarn

[Photo: Betty Krag/Ganni]

Author's image

BY Adele Peters

The fashion industry has a massive carbon footprint, partly because of all the inputs required to produce fabric. But inside a lab in San Leandro, California, a startup uses enzymes to “eat” carbon emissions and turn them into cellulose, which it’s then using to make textiles that are carbon-negative.

“Our process mimics how trees work: trees breathe in CO2 and use enzymes—proteins that help reactions happen—to convert the CO2 into strong carbon polymers in the trunk and leaves called cellulose,” says Neeka Mashouf, cofounder and CEO of the startup, called Rubi. Inside industrial reactors, the company does basically the same thing, creating cellulose polymers that can be spun into yarn.

[Photo: Betty Krag/Ganni]

The yarn can be made into lyocell, a fabric that’s usually made by dissolving wood or bamboo. “We make the same high-quality lyocell without the carbon-, water-, and land-intensive manufacturing methods that are based on deforestation and significant energy-intensive processing,” Mashouf says.

Rubi CTO Leila Mashouf and CEO Neeka Mashouf [Photo: Betty Krag/Ganni]

Typically, lyocell has a carbon footprint of 5 to 10 kilograms (or about 11 to 22 pounds) of CO2 equivalent for each kilogram of fabric, she says. The new process ultimately sequesters carbon instead, meaning that even when other factors are considered—like the energy that’s used to make and transport it—it goes beyond shrinking emissions to zero and has a positive benefit. The company’s cellulose can also be made into yarn for viscose or rayon, other fibers that are usually made from wood pulp.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics