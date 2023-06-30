Joby Aviation reaches new FAA milestone as its electric flying vehicles get closer to takeoff

The next Uber of the skies may be one step closer to takeoff. On Wednesday, Joby Aviation, a California-based company focused on creating a next-generation aerial taxi service, received a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The new permit allows Joby to launch flight testing programs for its first production prototype.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a flying car, but the industry calls the futuristic vehicle by another name: the eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. Joby has spent over a decade developing its eVTOL, which is designed to carry one pilot and four passengers. The vehicle has top speeds of 200 mph and a single-charge range of 150 miles, along with zero operating emissions.

Joby envisions its eVTOLs creating a convenient aerial ride-sharing network that transports passengers quickly without having to worry about urban congestion or indirect routes. Joby estimates that it could reduce the 49-minute journey by car from downtown Manhattan to JFK airport in New York to just seven minutes by air taxi.

Unlike the deafening chopping of helicopter blades, Joby’s eVTOLs have undergone rigorous developments to keep their noise—and possible disruption of city life and residential suburbs—to a minimum. In 2022, Joby reported that it had reduced its acoustic measurements to 45 decibels during a flyover at an altitude of 500 meters, and 65 decibels during takeoff and landing. Forty-five decibels would be similar to bird calls, barely perceptible against urban ambient noise, while 65 decibels would be comparable to a lively restaurant conversation.