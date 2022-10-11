Delta Air Lines and Joby Aviation want to fly you to the airport before your flight

Today, it’s unveiling a partnership with Delta Air Lines to bring Joby’s futuristic air taxis to New York and Los Angeles within the next few years. The specifics of the partnership, including the timeline for its rollout, are still up in the air, but the deal will pioneer eVTOLS on the consumer market, starting with the home-to-airport commute, an area where both companies see tremendous potential. The journey from downtown Manhattan to JFK airport in New York currently can take upwards of an hour or more, but Joby could cut that time to less than 10 minutes in transit, its founder JoeBen Bevirt shared in a news brief Monday.

Delta chief executive Ed Bastian noted that his company’s investment in Joby—which totals $60 million, equating to a roughly 2% stake in the eVTOL maker—differs from the bets other carriers have been placing on eVTOLs, in that Delta does not intend to purchase and operate the aircraft itself, but rather is enlisting Joby to build what it describes as a sort of VIP airport experience for Delta customers. He envisions a world in which travelers can book air taxis on the carrier’s website, then step outside their homes and walk down the street to a small neighborhood Joby hub, to be jetted away into the center of a major airport, perhaps eventually right onto the tarmac. The multi-year partnership with Joby will be mutually exclusive across the United States and the United Kingdom for five years following its commercial debut.

Delta isn’t the only airline giant eying eVTOLs: Last month, United Airlines spent $15 million to purchase 200 eVTOL aircraft from a Brazilian startup, and before that, it had placed a $1 billion order with California eVTOL maker Archer Aviation. Meanwhile, American Airlines has signed for aircraft from Bristol, England-headquartered Vertical Aerospace, expected to ship circa 2025.