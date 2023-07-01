How this company is giving Black creators an all-in-one platform for their content

In the online world of social media, where virality is currency—literally, in many instances—Black content creators who start big trends rarely get a payday. Whether it’s starting dance crazes that get coopted by white TikTokkers, who then bag big endorsements, or setting fashion trends online that end up being credited to white celebrities, securing rights to online ideas—and, by extension, the profitability of those ideas—has been a perennial challenge for Black creatives. Music-mogul-turned-techie Isaac Hayes III, founder and CEO of Fanbase, wants to fix that.

“What happens is the little kid that makes the trend that lives in the ‘hood in Atlanta doesn’t wind up getting the brand deal that Charli D’Amelio does,” says Hayes, son of the late music legend Isaac Hayes. “But they’re the inventors of the content.” His solution? Create a platform where creators can profit from their content directly. Fanbase is a social media app that allows users to monetize various content they produce on the app, which Hayes has built out since he launched it in 2018 to include everything from photos and blog content to long-form videos. This direct-income opportunity is distinct from many other social media apps, where creators must rely on brand partnerships or third-party ad placements in order to make money from their posts. Social media doesn’t allow much room for viral content to breathe; once a trend gains traction, it spawns scores of copycats overnight, making it difficult to track down the original creator. And even if the creator becomes known, it can be tough to claim a copyright for the sorts of viral short dances that take off online.

[Image: Fanbase] Those considerations don’t even take into account the inherent biases that creators of color encounter, resulting in a disconnect between users who create and users who profit. Racial pay disparities are well-known across industries, and that includes the influencer space. According to a 2021 study involving 400 U.S.-based creators, the pay gap between white influencers and influencers of color is 29%. When narrowed further between white and Black influencers specifically, the margin rises to 35%. Like other apps, Fanbase lets users “like” other people’s content, but users can turn that attention into money through a digital tipping feature called Love. Every Love is worth one cent, half of which goes to the content creator each time someone “loves” their content. Fanbase takes a 50% cut from users’ revenue, which includes the 30% cut Apple takes; comparatively, the streaming platform Twitch takes a similar 50% from users while other revenue-generating platforms such as OnlyFans and Fanhouse take 20% and 10%, respectively. Among short-form video platforms, YouTube Shorts gets 55% of revenue, while TikTok allocates money from its Creator Fund, based on views—offering between 2 and 4 cents per view. On Fanbase, the more Love a user gets, the more money they make. Beyond this direct monetization system, the app’s obvious strength lies in the various types of content it lets users create: photos, stories, livestreams, audio, short-form video, and Fanbase+—the platform’s long-form video tool, which supports videos as long as an hour. All of these formats can be monetized except for livestreams and Flickz, its short-video tool. With Flickz, the company has to navigate copyright on audios used in posts, but Hayes says the company is pushing to bring monetized livestreams to users; still, Flickz is trickier as the company has to navigate copyright on audio used.

