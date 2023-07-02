How Nobull became a sports brand all-star

If you tuned in to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine back in early March, you couldn’t miss Nobull. From the athletes’ apparel to the press conference backdrops, the bold, all-caps branding of the Boston-based training apparel and footwear company took center stage. It was the first of a multiyear partnership with the combine, where Nobull also introduced the first-ever athlete training and recovery center for prospects and their trainers.
It’s not the first high-profile partnership for Nobull: It’s also the title sponsor of the CrossFit Games and the official training apparel and footwear brand of the PGA Tour. Cofounders Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer met in the early 2000s while working at Reebok. Wilson was the head of brand strategy, and Schaffer was the global creative director. They shared an entrepreneurial spirit along with a passion for sports.
In 2012, they stepped away from their jobs and cofounded a Boston-based marketing and design agency called Bold & Co. “Michael and his wife, Amy, and my wife, Anisha, we bootstrapped the business,” Wilson says. “When you’re transferring money out of investment accounts and wiring it to factories, it’s real. These are sacrifices that entrepreneurs make all of the time that are often taken for granted. Michael and I were ultimately on the hook, and we took that seriously.”
In addition to a tolerance for financial risk, the cofounders shared a passion for cross-training. During their workouts, they noticed that most people who walked into CrossFit gyms were wearing running shoes that weren’t designed for the dynamic movements of cross-training. Schaeffer and Wilson decided they wanted to create a shoe that could handle that demand and provide something for the community.
They wanted to steer clear of the expensive tech and loud marketing that made customers feel they could run faster or jump higher simply by slipping their feet into a new pair of shoes. They wanted to create a mindset and culture around their brand. “We didn’t want to sell a gimmick,” Schaeffer says. “We didn’t want to promise the product was going to make them fitter in any way because we think that is all BS.”
All of their conversations around the concept had a central theme of being honest and transparent. “Why don’t we call it Nobull and drop the ‘shit’ part?” Schaeffer remembers asking Wilson.
With a background in mechanical engineering and traditional design, and heavily influenced by his European roots, Schaeffer set about creating a product that was clean, simple, and functional. Nobull debuted its first training shoe (and Duffleback backpack) at the 2015 East Coast CrossFit Championships. Four months later, on Thanksgiving, Nobull launched more broadly when its website went live.