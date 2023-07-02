How Nobull became a sports brand all-star

If you tuned in to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine back in early March, you couldn’t miss Nobull . From the athletes’ apparel to the press conference backdrops, the bold, all-caps branding of the Boston-based training apparel and footwear company took center stage. It was the first of a multiyear partnership with the combine, where Nobull also introduced the first-ever athlete training and recovery center for prospects and their trainers.

It’s not the first high-profile partnership for Nobull: It’s also the title sponsor of the CrossFit Games and the official training apparel and footwear brand of the PGA Tour. Cofounders Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer met in the early 2000s while working at Reebok. Wilson was the head of brand strategy, and Schaffer was the global creative director. They shared an entrepreneurial spirit along with a passion for sports.

In 2012, they stepped away from their jobs and cofounded a Boston-based marketing and design agency called Bold & Co. “Michael and his wife, Amy, and my wife, Anisha, we bootstrapped the business,” Wilson says. “When you’re transferring money out of investment accounts and wiring it to factories, it’s real. These are sacrifices that entrepreneurs make all of the time that are often taken for granted. Michael and I were ultimately on the hook, and we took that seriously.”

In addition to a tolerance for financial risk, the cofounders shared a passion for cross-training. During their workouts, they noticed that most people who walked into CrossFit gyms were wearing running shoes that weren’t designed for the dynamic movements of cross-training. Schaeffer and Wilson decided they wanted to create a shoe that could handle that demand and provide something for the community.