What is a “corpus”? And why is everyone in AI suddenly talking about it? Here’s what you need to know

Thanks to ChatGPT and similar platforms, the rise of artificial intelligence has been one of the most headline-grabbing subjects of 2023. Not a day goes by without a new article coming out about some way AI tech spells eithe doom or salvation for the creative fields, your job, or humanity.

And if you’ve been reading these articles, you might have noticed one particular word being thrown around by tech executives recently: “corpus.” Reddit’s CEO has mentioned it; so has Wikipedia’s founder Jimmy Wales; and so has Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Here’s what it means, and why it’s critical to understanding how artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT and Midjourney operate.

What is an AI corpus?

Those who studied Latin in school will immediately know that corpus means “body.” (The modern word for a dead body—“corpse”—is derived from corpus.) Others might recognize the word corpus because of its use in a legal mechanism still in place today: habeas corpus. This phrase literally means “you should have the body” and it ensures that anyone arrested has the right to appear before a judge (thus, the judge “has the body” of the person arrested) to determine if that arrest is lawful.