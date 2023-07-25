America welcomed this refugee who fled the Taliban; now he’s a founding CEO opening doors for job seekers facing adversity

This article is the third in a series about gatekeepers in the professional world taking a chance on those with non-traditional backgrounds. Read the full series here.

The series is published in partnership with The Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

In the fall of 2021, Cyrus Jaffery walked into West Point, Nebraska McDonald’s and offered the cashier a job. For months, while bringing his energetic kids in for their monthly order of chicken nuggets and fries, he had observed how cheerful and attentive Rosa Barragan was with her customers, no matter their background. Jaffery was a serial entrepreneur who was looking to grow his businesses; he knew a good hire when he saw one.

Shortly after, Barragan, then 24, became an account manager on the customer experience team, working across the eight independent insurance agencies Jaffery runs under the Omaha-based CJ Insurance Group. Even today, Jaffery’s job offer across that fast food counter feels “unreal,” said Barragan. “I was very surprised. I’m at McDonald’s. I smell like grease. Why me?” At the time, the recent college graduate had been working 16-hour days—eight hours at McDonald’s for about $11 an hour and eight hours doing family support social work for $15 an hour. She lived with her parents and felt stuck. Jaffery’s job offer allowed her to move out, move to Omaha, and work regular eight-hour days, earning more than twice the pay at a salaried job with benefits and flexibility.