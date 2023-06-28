Doordash is adding an unconventional pay model for its gig workers: a set hourly minimum rate.

Workers can choose to work under a specific rate, which is decided by the company, while they’re actively dashing instead of getting paid different rates for each task. Workers are able to switch between the new model and the original task-based pay system. They’ll still receive tips either way. The update is part of Doordash’s first-ever product event. The food and goods delivery platform is rolling out a number of features Wednesday aimed at consumers, workers, and merchants who list their products on the app. “This is like the next chapter in Doordash’s evolution, we’re going from being a restaurant force to a thing that brings many more categories onto the platform,” says Rajat Shroff, the company’s head of product and design. “Then there’s like 10 more chapters that we’ll be writing over the next 10 years.”

In order to avoid downtime, the company will let workers set where they are and where they want to be delivering. They then can receive orders along that commute. If a person was going from one city to another to work, they could pick up work along the way so that the drive was also profitable. [Images: Doordash] Doordash workers are also now able to share safety information with up to five contacts, which includes live location, whether a gig has ended, and if the worker requests emergency services. Consumers, meantime, are set to see what Doordash is calling its “biggest app update ever.” The company is rolling out a universal search function, so shoppers can search for a specific item they want at any store. Doordash is introducing the ability to have multiple carts. For example, a person who wants to add grocery ideas throughout the week can continue to place things in their cart while also still being able to order lunch right away. In the past, consumers had to start over with their carts when they went to a different store. Doordash is also dedicating specific navigation tabs at the bottom of the screen for grocery and retail.

Expand to continue reading ↓