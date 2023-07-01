Meet the company trying to make at-home HIV prevention easy

As a young woman, Daphne Chen would leave many interactions with healthcare providers about her sexual health that made her feel judged. Throughout her twenties, Chen found non-judgmental support from friends, and wanted to bring a no-nonsense sexual health approach to more people. So, in 2020, Chen and longtime friend Stephanie Estey founded telehealth company TBD Health , focused on offering sex-positive healthcare via at-home STD tests.

Since launch, the pair have built out TBD’s offerings to include a clinic in Las Vegas and at-home STD testing and emergency contraception, as well as sexual health telemedicine consultations in certain states. Earlier this year, TBD raised $4.4 million in seed funding it used to brings its at-home services to 50 states. Now the company is expanding its scope. On June 27, TBD launched a new kit to offer HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis through an at-home HIV test and telehealth visit.

“PrEP had always been top of mind for us,” Chen said. “It’s not widely known about. Meanwhile the patients we talk to who are in need of PrEP have a tough time accessing it because they don’t have a provider in their area who can help them stay on top of the three-month testing that’s required.”

[Photo: TBD Health]

Though there have been big strides in HIV treatments, to the point that well-managed HIV is both undetectable and untransmittable, roughly 13% of the 1.2 million people in the U.S. with it don’t know they have it—which means they could be transmitting HIV unintentionally. For people who might be exposed to HIV, PrEP reduces the chance of transmission. Yet, the CDC estimates less than a quarter of people who would benefit from PrEP are taking it. Furthermore, there are disparities between the groups that most need PrEP and those who are taking it. For example, women account for 19% of new HIV diagnoses but only 7.4% of people using PrEP.