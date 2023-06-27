Leaders, prioritize these things in the workplace if you really want to keep employees happy

If you’re looking for ways to keep good employees from leaving your company, you’ll want to take note of a new analysis released by the jobs and companies reviews site Glassdoor.

Researchers looked at what were the strongest predictors of employee satisfaction—and thus what would make employees most want to stick around. Glassdoor then assembled that data as if it were a pie, giving each quality a numerical percentage, which, when all slices were added together, equaled 100%.

Here are the workplace factors that matter the most to employee satisfaction:

Culture and values : 18.4%

: 18.4% Senior leadership : 17.6%

: 17.6% Career opportunities : 15.8%

: 15.8% Business outlook : 13.8%

: 13.8% Work-life balance : 12.1%

: 12.1% Diversity and inclusion : 11.4%

: 11.4% Compensation and benefits: 10.9%

What may be surprising to some is that compensation and benefits garnered the slimmest portion of the pie, indicating that salary isn’t necessarily king when it comes to employee satisfaction. However, Glassdoor points out that compensation is important when trying to attract employees in the first place.