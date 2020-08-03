Calculate how many seconds it takes Jeff Bezos to earn your annual salary

We all know that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is among the wealthiest people on the planet. He added a cool $13 billion to his net worth in a single day when shares of the company surged.

But have you ever stopped to figure out how long it would take him to earn what you do? The team at SimpleTexting created a calculator that allows you to put in your annual salary (or your outstanding student loan debt or mortgage) and see the comparison. You can also see how much they earn each year, day, hour, and minute (if you really want to flog yourself).

The results are especially startling when you realize that the average American worker between the ages of 35-54 brings home around $59,000 a year, according to the most recent data from the BLS compiled by SmartAsset. Mark Zuckerberg adds that amount to his net worth in less than 15 minutes.

SimpleTexting kept the list of CEOs confined to top tech moguls such as Tim Cook at Apple, Susan Wojcicki of YouTube, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and a handful of others. You can have their calculator do the math here, but don’t say we didn’t warn you.