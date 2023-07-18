‘Most importantly, I don’t give up’: How a mom who had been out of the workforce for a decade talked her way into a career opportunity

This article is the second in a series about gatekeepers in the professional world taking a chance on those with nontraditional backgrounds. Read the full series here.

The series is published in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

In early 2015, Daisy Magnus-Aryitey was 32 years old and had been out of the workforce for a decade raising two young children. She had attended law school more than seven years prior but never graduated. She had no idea how to reenter the workforce—let alone find a job she loved that supported her family and covered the outrageous cost of daycare and after-school programs. She felt overwhelmed and discouraged, with an outdated résumé listing her last full-time job as a child advocate on a Native American reservation in 2004.

Meanwhile, Ramiro Rodriguez and Dan Rearick, two friends who had met at a college alumni event, recently had the idea for Code the Dream, a nonprofit in Durham, North Carolina, to train people from diverse low-income backgrounds to become software developers. They assumed they’d bring in young, enthusiastic people who had faced barriers to traditional paths and wanted to learn how to code. Thus, they focused on people who had never been to college and were mostly in their early 20s. They didn’t think to look for anyone over the age of 25. The initial class was 14 people ages 18 to 25, most of whom were first- or second-generation immigrants. Rodriguez, a software developer himself, focused on teaching the classes while Rearick took on fundraising, outreach, and interviewing prospective students.