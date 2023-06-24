Each year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the conference panels and conversations among the world’s leading advertising, marketing, and media leaders reflect the trends and obsessions of that particular moment. Unsurprisingly, this year’s fixation has been the use and impact of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, last year’s major topic—the metaverse—is virtually nowhere to be found.
Two major global brands, however, took to the stage on Thursday to remind everyone that reports of the metaverse’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Lego chief marketing officer Julia Goldin and Epic Games president Adam Sussman spoke to the crowd about what they believe the metaverse can be, including the shared vision that underpins the two companies’ long-term partnership that will soon launch new play experiences, which will span both digital and the real world. No specific products were revealed, but Goldin did say that Lego fans can look forward to the ability to build and create in exciting new ways.
“Everyone has different ideas about what the metaverse can be,” Sussman tells me after the presentation. “Part of what we wanted to land in our conversation today is to share our vision of what the metaverse is, which is really about this open door to everyone being a part of it and not being tied to a specific piece of hardware or a specific mobile platform or a specific gaming device. It really is something where we want to build an ecosystem that can invite everyone to be part of it.”
Because Lego and Epic Games are two brands with products that appeal so deeply to younger audiences and that already have created compelling digital experiences, the initiative carries additional weight. More than 70 million people played Fortnite in the past month. Lego has doubled its U.S. sales over the past four years, and last year, announced a new $1 billion factory in Richmond, Virginia.
The knock on brand participation on metaverse platforms thus far has been that many have jumped at the opportunity because they could—without thinking through whether or not they should actually be there or what value they’d add to the experience upon arrival. Brands have opened digital stores and put on events in platforms such as Roblox and Decentraland en masse, with results varying from fun and engaging, such as Nike’s Roblox store, to completely pointless (looking at you, Meta Lite).
But that’s precisely why Lego and Epic Games see an opportunity to present something that goes beyond faddishness and offers a meaningful path forward. “I know the metaverse feels like it was yesterday because today everyone is talking about generative AI,” Goldin says. “But we want to not just talk, we want to do something about it.”