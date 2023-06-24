Each year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity , the conference panels and conversations among the world’s leading advertising, marketing, and media leaders reflect the trends and obsessions of that particular moment. Unsurprisingly, this year’s fixation has been the use and impact of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, last year’s major topic —the metaverse—is virtually nowhere to be found.

Two major global brands, however, took to the stage on Thursday to remind everyone that reports of the metaverse’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Lego chief marketing officer Julia Goldin and Epic Games president Adam Sussman spoke to the crowd about what they believe the metaverse can be, including the shared vision that underpins the two companies’ long-term partnership that will soon launch new play experiences, which will span both digital and the real world. No specific products were revealed, but Goldin did say that Lego fans can look forward to the ability to build and create in exciting new ways.

“Everyone has different ideas about what the metaverse can be,” Sussman tells me after the presentation. “Part of what we wanted to land in our conversation today is to share our vision of what the metaverse is, which is really about this open door to everyone being a part of it and not being tied to a specific piece of hardware or a specific mobile platform or a specific gaming device. It really is something where we want to build an ecosystem that can invite everyone to be part of it.”