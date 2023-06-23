Could ‘wellness capitalism’ put employee health data at risk?

The employee-wellness industry has been booming in recent years, growing from a $6 billion sector in 2012 to one worth roughly $56 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass $100 billion within the next decade. Behind the growth is a belief among employers that wellness measures can reduce worker burnout and help save on health insurance costs—an argument endorsed by federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to coauthor Tamara K. Nopper, a senior researcher at the nonprofit, a review of the available research on employee-wellness programs shows they produce at best mixed results for employee health — while creating new risks. “A lot of people actually want their employers to deal seriously with mental health issues and wellness,” she says. “But the way it’s being offered speaks to the continued private, profit-driven, cost-saving model of healthcare and the rise of the wellness industry that’s capitalizing off of it .”

A new report from the Data & Society nonprofit argues exactly that. A team of researchers claim that the employee-wellness boom should be understood as a dubious kind of “wellness capitalism”—in which public health increasingly revolves around a privatized and largely unregulated “benefits maze” of unproven, data-collecting tech products that could have serious unforeseen consequences.

But the wellness benefits that companies offer have grown increasingly complex. Nopper says their report aims to “show how many entities one worker can be navigating.” In addition to employee-assistance programs, which often offer services like mental health counseling; and employee-wellness programs, which encourage healthy lifestyles, companies now also pay for a growing web of benefits managers, benefits navigators, benefits administrators, and benefits centers—many of which are packaged as apps or digital tools.

While the increasingly data-driven approach to employee wellness is appealing to investors and corporate customers, it raises significant privacy concerns for workers, says coauthor and research analyst Eve Zelickson. “How confusing it must be as a worker to have 15 different vendors and try to figure out where to go for what and get any sort of clarity on who’s keeping what data, where is that going, and who is it being shared with. Especially if it’s all coming from a service that’s being paid by your boss.”

As an example, the report cites MoveSpring, a fitness tracker app that asks employees to wear a physical sensor connected to its web platform, and then compete against coworkers to win prizes for such activities as most steps walked in a given period. Employers who use the service are able to see all of their workers’ detailed activity data—which is stored on MoveSpring’s servers—and users can’t make their activity private to admins. This is made possible by “very ambiguous privacy policies and terms of service, which is typical” across the industry, Zelickson says. (Anthony Knierim, MoveSpring’s cofounder, says the app is “incredibly transparent through the onboarding flow” and that employees are free to sign up for the app anonymously. The company does not share or sell user data, and mainly uses it to improve the app’s gamification, he says, adding that MoveSpring purges user data if a user deletes their account or a workplace’s contract ends.)