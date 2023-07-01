Sharecropping on Madison Avenue

Sharecropping is a system where the landlord-planter allows a tenant (usually a poor, Black family) to farm the land in exchange for a share of the crops they harvest. This encouraged poor tenants to work hard to produce the biggest harvest they could, and it ensured they would remain tied to the land and unlikely leave for other opportunities. In many cases, the landlords would lease equipment to the tenants, and offer seed, fertilizer, food, and other items on credit until the harvest season. At that time, the tenant and landlord would settle up, figuring out who owed whom and how much.

High interest rates, unpredictable harvests, and unscrupulous landlords kept tenant families severely indebted, requiring the debt to be carried over until the next year or the year after that. Laws favoring landowners made it difficult, or even illegal, for sharecroppers to sell their crops to others besides their landlord. Or they prevented sharecroppers from moving if they were indebted to their landlord. In rural America, not just in the old South, sharecropping replaced the antebellum plantation system. It was a new form of bondage and stolen labor. But sharecropping exists on Madison Avenue as well. It looks very different, but feels very much the same.

The majority of accounts held by multicultural agencies are with clients they share with a mainstream agency. The multicultural agency works on a particular ethnic segment, while the mainstream agency works on the general market. (Terms like “mainstream” and “general market” are used here because they are the common vernacular of our business, not because they are technically accurate.) It isn’t necessarily a bad arrangement. Often, it works fairly well, especially when the clients are smart, and they care about the success of their marketing programs. When it is done right and done well, interagency collaboration is a thing of beauty and a marvel to behold. Sometimes, however, a client will insist that the multicultural agency follow the creative and strategic lead of the mainstream agency, even when it makes absolutely no marketing sense to do so. The client is focused entirely on ensuring that nothing detracts from the mainstream campaign and directs their multicultural agency to carry out an “ethnic version” of the mainstream campaign. Why bother hiring a multicultural agency when all you really want is an ethnic casting director? At multicultural agencies, we call this “man-tanning.” These are clients who hired their minority agencies strictly because their management told them to, strictly for political cover, and to keep the activists and picket signs out of their parking lot. They hired their minority agency because it’s good optics. Multicultural agencies accept these “stay-in-the-kitchen” relationships, even at the cost to their self-respect, because it is still better than not having the business at all. Sometimes, being Black on Madison Avenue means that pride is expendable. Sometimes survival is the only rule in the game.

