There’s a push in Congress to make military-launch facilities run more like commercial airports

One lawmaker is looking to make military-launch facilities run more like commercial airports with a pair of amendments introduced this week when the House Armed Services Committee debates its version of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of California introduced on Wednesday two amendments on the Spaceport of the Future: one to allow the military to recoup more launch costs from companies and a second to simplify the process of leasing federal land to launch providers.

Launch bill

The first amendment will authorize the Space Force to charge companies for the indirect costs of launching from military ranges, including utilities, such as power and water usage, as well as wear and tear on base infrastructure, a spokesman from Carbajal’s office says.

The concern is being driven by the skyrocketing pace of launches out of both Patrick Space Force Base in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. In 2020, the Florida range supported 31 launches, according to the Space Force. This year, the base is preparing for up to 87 launches, a number that’s only expected to keep growing.