Leaders, you’re probably wrong about your employees’ well-being. It’s getting worse, not better

The Great Resignation may not yet be over.

More people say stress at work is hurting their mental, physical, social, or financial well-being—so much so that they’re ready to quit their jobs, according to a survey released today by consulting firm Deloitte and HR research and advisory firm Workplace Intelligence.

As many as 60% of employees and 75% of the C-suite say they’re seriously considering quitting their jobs for new ones that would better support their well-being. That compares to last year, with 57% of employees and 69% of the C-suite ready to quit.

Yet there’s a marked difference in how top leaders and employees perceive the problem. Three in four employees said they believed their health worsened over the past year—but 75% of C-suite executives believed their workforce’s health improved.