According to a new survey from Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence, C-suite executives believe the health of their workforce is improving. Workers say otherwise.

Leaders, you’re probably wrong about your employees’ well-being. It’s getting worse, not better

[Photo: Tim Gouw/Unsplash]

BY Jennifer Alsever3 minute read

The Great Resignation may not yet be over.

More people say stress at work is hurting their mental, physical, social, or financial well-being—so much so that they’re ready to quit their jobs, according to a survey released today by consulting firm Deloitte and HR research and advisory firm Workplace Intelligence.

As many as 60% of employees and 75% of the C-suite say they’re seriously considering quitting their jobs for new ones that would better support their well-being. That compares to last year, with 57% of employees and 69% of the C-suite ready to quit.

Yet there’s a marked difference in how top leaders and employees perceive the problem. Three in four employees said they believed their health worsened over the past year—but 75% of C-suite executives believed their workforce’s health improved.

About 84% of the C-suite surveyed said their companies have made public well-being commitments, but only 39% of employees agreed.

Similarly, there’s a disconnect between leaders and employees when it comes to human wellness—supporting employees, the world, the environment, local communities, and purpose over profit. Eighty-nine percent of top leaders say they think they’re doing a good job of advancing human sustainability, while just 41% of employees agree.

“There’s a disconnect,” says Dan Schawbel, managing partner of Workplace Intelligence. 

