Apple can now automatically log you in on your devices without a password

Apple is embracing passkeys.
The tech giant has announced that with the launch of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users will no longer have to enter their password on icloud.com and apple.com domains. (Passkeys will be automatically assigned when users upgrade.)
Apple says Apple ID passkey support will also be available for third-party apps and websites that utilize the “Sign in with Apple” feature.
Want an early look at the feature? It’s available now to anyone who’s testing out the beta versions of the operating systems. (Just remember that downloading a beta operating system could cause other issues as bugs are being worked out.)
Passkeys have been touted as a replacement for passwords. By using your fingerprint or a scan of your face, you’re automatically logged into an app or website (once you approve the request). Basically, it’s using your device to prove that you’re really you.
They work by generating a pair of keys — one public, which is stored on the cloud, and one private, which is stored on the device. That way, if a server is compromised, accounts are still protected as the hacker won’t have both sets of keys.
Proponents of the technology say it’s a much more secure option since too many people opt for simple passwords or utilize the same ones on multiple websites. And even fewer use two-factor authentication.