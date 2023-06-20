Apple can now automatically log you in on your devices without a password

The tech giant has announced that with the launch of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users will no longer have to enter their password on icloud.com and apple.com domains. (Passkeys will be automatically assigned when users upgrade.)

Apple says Apple ID passkey support will also be available for third-party apps and websites that utilize the “Sign in with Apple” feature.

Want an early look at the feature? It’s available now to anyone who’s testing out the beta versions of the operating systems. (Just remember that downloading a beta operating system could cause other issues as bugs are being worked out.)