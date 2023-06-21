BY Jesus Diaz2 minute read

I love this sticker that tells you the ideal way to prepare and eat produce based on its ripeness level. No technology. No fancy QR codes. No AI involved. Just clever design that is so *chef kiss* that I wish every supermarket in the world would tag ever piece of produce with it. [Image: Makro/Grey Columbia]

The sticker is just one inch in diameter: a color wheel with a hole in the middle. The color gradient is coded to match the ripeness grade of your fruits and vegetables. Along the wheel, text shows you the best way to cook it. The banana smoothly transitions from green (fry it) to yellow (ice cream) to slightly brown (tempura) to brown (cupcake, although I suggest Cheetah’s banana bread instead). Other produce—like tomato, avocado, papaya, or mango—have other color gradients and suggestions, all according to their natural ripening process. From turning sweet mushy tomatoes into gazpacho to turning red mangoes into hot chili sauce, there’s always a way to eat that fruit or vegetable you thought was not in its prime or past its best-consumed-by time. The objective of the sticker—created by ad agency Grey for the Colombian branch of cash & carry chain Makro (which is like Costco but Dutch)—is to remind people that they don’t need to throw stuff away. Thanks to this sticker, the next time you look at that really dark avocado and think you have to trash it, there’s a yummy way to put it into your belly and not waste it.

