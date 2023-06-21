Transcription tool Otter unveils an AI chat tool to help you in meetings

BY Steven Melendez2 minute read

Users of the meeting transcription tool Otter will soon have access to an AI-powered assistant that can answer questions about the content of their meetings.

Otter’s OtterPilot tool, unveiled earlier this year, can already join meetings on platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, where it records and transcribes the conversation and syncs the transcript to images of presentation slides, while a recent feature also automatically generates a bullet-point summary of the discussion. And the new Otter AI Chat feature, presently rolling out to users, will enable meeting participants to talk to the AI assistant through a text chat box. There, they can ask questions about what’s been discussed or enlist the AI to perform meeting-related tasks, like drafting a follow-up email to other participants or a blog post based on the discussion. The conversation tool is available to invited participants both after the meeting concludes and while it’s still in progress, which Otter cofounder and CEO Sam Laing says can be especially helpful to latecomers. “They join the meeting, let’s say, 20 minutes late,” he says. “They may ask, any action items for me so far?”

The tool uses a mix of AI models Otter developed internally and external ones, Liang says, declining to go into more specifics. While the chat interface itself is similar to other generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Otter has particular expertise—and training data—for building AI systems designed to parse conversational speech, as opposed to the written speech mostly used to train other generative AI systems, he says. “Conversations have their unique characteristics in a sense that people talk in a different style than writing,” he says. “It’s more casual, and there are also multiple speakers involved in any conversation.” At present, participants talk to Otter AI Chat in a shared chat box, but Liang says the company is likely to enable one-on-one chats with the bot in the future, which will likely be helpful for personal tasks like writing follow-up emails. Paid Otter users will currently have unlimited use of the AI, with free users getting access with “some limitation,” though plans may change in the future based on how it’s used and feedback Otter gets.