We had a design agency reimagine ‘bleisure’ for the hybrid world. Yes, it involves VR

Alright Studio imagines the future of bleisure.

[Illustration: Alright Studio; Poster photographs by Ian Loring Shiver]

BY David Salazar

The best kind of business travel? The kind that borders a weekend, making it possible to finish on a fun note before heading home. That marriage of business and leisure, aka bleisure, which has taken even more flexible forms of late, has long been underserved by its terrible name.

We asked Brooklyn-based creative agency Alright Studio—which has worked with clients that include iconic brands like Steve Madden, newer entrants like Dame Products, and such artists as Post Malone—to reimagine the concept. It came up with a tongue-in-cheek, mildly dystopian vision at a moment when companies are curbing travel budgets and looking for opportunities to replace business travel with Zoom—the OffSight Pod of Convenience.

In a hybrid world where an off-site can happen virtually, why not a vacation, too? OffSight’s Pod of Convenience offers “revenge against the monotony of the quotidian,” according to the agency, where workers can be “fully at work and on vacation.” No passport required.

David Salazar is an associate editor at Fast Company, where his work focuses on healthcare innovation, the music and entertainment industries, and synthetic media.

