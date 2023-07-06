Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works

PREMIUM

How botanist James Wong is using Instagram to reshape our relationship with nature

He released an eight-episode documentary entirely via 90-second Reels, and the result is stunning.

How botanist James Wong is using Instagram to reshape our relationship with nature
James Wong Botanist, author, and filmmaker [Illustration: Alexandra Gallagher. Source image: Courtesy of James Wong]

BY Clint Rainey

British botanist James Wong broke into TV in his twenties with the BBC series Grow Your Own Drugs, and although he’s gone on to be an award-winning garden designer and best-selling author of several plant-rearing books, he remains frustrated with the British gardening world. It’s fixated, he says, on catering to “people with big hair, small dogs, and posh accents.”

Wong, 42, hails from a working-class immigrant family. He has 500 houseplants, including numerous terrariums he grooms with a tweezer. But he says that a show about his own gardening style wasn’t enticing Britain’s fusty TV commissioners, to say nothing of the travelogue he wanted to make about urban flora in Singapore, where he spent his childhood. “I thought, If there’s really no opportunity to do that in print media or on television, I can make it myself.”

City in Nature, his “mini doc” series that debuted in January on Instagram to his quarter-million followers, crams breathtaking vistas of Singaporean biodiversity into 90-second Reels. Wong produced all eight episodes solo—aided by self-taught local filmmakers Beixin Lee and Robin Lam, whom he met randomly on, yes, Instagram. (Their only communication before Wong arrived at Changi Airport was via WhatsApp. “I thought, What if they don’t turn up?” he jokes. “I had never seen pictures of their faces, and their feed was just landscapes.”)

The trio began exploring and documenting—more nimbly than a larger crew would have—the urban green spaces that have transformed the island into the world’s most biodiverse capital city, capturing everything from a seven-story waterfall that drops from an indoor oculus, to three acres of elevated jungle sprouting from a hotel and a vast rewilding project snaking through the city’s heart, elements that Wong says trace back to the garden city movement the Brits pioneered a century ago, then “forgot about.” (Three episodes were partially funded by the Singapore Tourism Board.)

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands. He has covered the anti-ESG movement, rumors of a Big Meat psyop against plant-based proteins, Chick-fil-A's quest to walk the narrow path to growth, as well as Starbucks's pivot from a progressive brandinto one that's far more Chinese. More

Explore Topics