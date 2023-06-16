‘Black Mirror’ delves even deeper into our dark relationship with technology in Season 6

The wait is finally over. Season 6 of Black Mirror was unveiled on Netflix early Thursday morning, over four years since the last season was released in 2019. The latest installment includes five brand-new episodes, starring the likes of Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Anjana Vasan, and Josh Hartnett. The not-so-fine print: expect an unpredictable season.

Written and created by Charlie Brooker, the Emmy-winning dystopian anthology series is centered around our relationship with technology, captured through a science fiction lens. Since its premiere in 2011, the show has become a sensation for its dark themes, plot twists, and unsettling social commentary. As Brooker wrote in The Guardian, Black Mirror explores the space “between delight and discomfort,” the title itself an homage to “the cold, shiny screen of a TV, a monitor, a smartphone.”

Over the past five seasons, each episode has presented a distinct narrative and set of characters, with the occasional Easter egg hinting at previous storylines. “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people—and myself—or else what’s the point?” Brooker recently told Tudum.

In Season 6, be prepared for even greater surprises. Unlike previous installments, many of the episodes are set in the past rather than the future. With this new release, Brooker is hoping to push the boundaries of what viewers may expect from the show after five seasons, while remaining true to its roots.