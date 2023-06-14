Why the Apple Vision Pro’s price is so @#$%&! hard to judge

Just over 47 years ago, a tiny garage startup called Apple Computer released its first product, the Apple-1 microcomputer. It sold for $666.66—a price that Steve Wozniak has explained he and fellow Apple cofounder Steve Jobs chose because repeating digits are cool, and it represented a markup of about one-third the cost of the new machine’s parts.

The cost of Apple’s first gadget came to my mind as I pondered the price of the Apple Vision Pro headset, announced last week at Apple’s WWDC event. After accounting for inflation, the Apple-1 would cost $3,554.31 in 2023 dollars, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator. That’s $55.31 more than the Vision Pro, a similarity I tweeted after the WWDC keynote.

I meant for this observation—Apple’s oldest and newest products selling for nearly the same effective price!—to be kinda funny and kinda serious. I still find it amusing. But as I thought it over, I realized that when it comes to computers, adjusting for inflation only confuses matters. This isn’t like the price of a Big Mac, which remains pretty much the same burger whether you paid 75¢ for it in 1976 or $5.79 (the price at my neighborhood McDonald’s) in 2023. Instead, the inexorable power of Moore’s Law defines the Apple-1 and Vision Pro’s relative value propositions far more than the declining value of the American dollar.

If you happen to have a vintage Apple-1 stashed away, you can sell it for hundreds of thousands of dollars as a rare collectible. But it’s hard to tease any meaning out of its theoretical inflation-adjusted 2023 price of $3,563.26—especially since the necessary components have become so cheap that you can buy a faithful Apple-1 clone for $185.