The surgeon general says we’re facing a loneliness epidemic. This company is helping curb it

When Cindy Jordan’s stepdaughter, Rylie, had a mental health crisis in 2017, one of the main things Rylie shared with her family was that despite being in college and living with a girlfriend, she felt very alone.

That’s when Jordan, who had cofounded and led a medical referral service company, realized that the U.S. has no real clinical approach to tackling loneliness—and that she wanted to find a way to address it. She and her wife, Anne, started Pyx Health, a tech-enabled services company that partners with insurers to screen their members for loneliness and offer interventions via a combination of a chatbot and a team of support staff who are overseen by a clinician.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy highlighted the country’s “epidemic of loneliness” in a recent report that positions loneliness as more than just a feeling. It’s a force that contributes to mental and physical illness. According to the report, lack of social connection can increase the risk of heart disease by 29%, stroke by 32%, and dementia among older adults by 50%. Plus, it makes premature death 60% more likely.

Despite being treated for mental health issues and being surrounded by loved ones, Rylie lost her battle with mental health issues 2021. “Even though we were doing this work [with Pyx], literally the last text she sent a friend was about how lonely she was,” Jordan says. “I understand how pervasive and deadly loneliness can be, but if you can find folks who are in the early stages of loneliness, you can stave off many mental and physical health conditions.”