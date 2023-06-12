Las Vegas’ Sphere arena looks beyond U2 with immersive new film experience

The soon-to-be-opened Sphere arena is changing the face of Las Vegas, bringing arguably the first major new addition to the Strip since the Bellagio fountains in 1998. To kick off the Sphere’s opening, U2 will be playing a 25-night residency—an ordeal that has received all manner of publicity (up to and including a Super Bowl commercial).
But the Sphere is being designed as much more than a concert venue. And Sphere Entertainment (formerly Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.) is launching a massive new division that will oversee some of those attractions.
The company on Monday announced the launch of Sphere Studios, which will create original immersive entertainment for Sphere—and has invented a new, ultra-high definition camera system to help it do so.
The first release from Sphere Studios will be Postcard from Earth, a film that required crews to travel the world with the camera system—officially called Big Sky—to explore life on the planet. (Sources tell Fast Company that Academy Award-winner Darren Aronofsky is directing the film, though Sphere Studios wouldn’t confirm that detail.)
While that might all sound like any other Imax movie, the images Sphere has released show an immersive experience that could redefine filmmaking for audiences.
“It’s so difficult to describe what we’re calling the Sphere experience,” says David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment that focuses on developing technologies for live entertainment. “No sizzle reel and certainly no Power Point can do it justice. Even describing it can’t. Human beings try to understand it by associating it with something they know, so it’s normal to correlate it and say ‘Oh, it must be a giant Imax.’ Nope.”
Rather than just projecting an image on a large screen, Postcard from Earth will surround audiences in images shot in 18K (and presented inside the bowl at 16K by 16K and 60 frames per second). Using Big Sky’s proprietary technology, the images won’t need to be stitched together, meaning no seams or distance limitations.