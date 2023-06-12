Las Vegas’ Sphere arena looks beyond U2 with immersive new film experience

The soon-to-be-opened Sphere arena is changing the face of Las Vegas, bringing arguably the first major new addition to the Strip since the Bellagio fountains in 1998. To kick off the Sphere’s opening, U2 will be playing a 25-night residency—an ordeal that has received all manner of publicity (up to and including a Super Bowl commercial ).

[Photo: Sphere]

But the Sphere is being designed as much more than a concert venue. And Sphere Entertainment (formerly Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.) is launching a massive new division that will oversee some of those attractions.

The company on Monday announced the launch of Sphere Studios, which will create original immersive entertainment for Sphere—and has invented a new, ultra-high definition camera system to help it do so.

The first release from Sphere Studios will be Postcard from Earth, a film that required crews to travel the world with the camera system—officially called Big Sky—to explore life on the planet. (Sources tell Fast Company that Academy Award-winner Darren Aronofsky is directing the film, though Sphere Studios wouldn’t confirm that detail.)