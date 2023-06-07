Selfie-seeking humans can’t stop dangerously interacting with wild animals at national parks

BY Sarah Bregel3 minute read

In yet another startling incident at a national park, Yellowstone National Park visitors put a newborn elk in their car and drove it to a police station in West Yellowstone, Montana. Park officials said the animal ran away, and that “its condition is unknown.” An investigation as to exactly why the visitors put the animal in their car and attempted to deliver it to the police station is underway.

This latest example of humans interfering with wildlife prompted park officials to release a statement about getting too close to animals. “Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival,” the news release read. “Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk, and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death. The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.”



It’s hard to know if the statement will have an impact on judgment, however. This kind of dangerous human behavior has seemed almost constant at national parks in recent years. Only a week prior to the event, a man pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing a bison calf at the park, which later had to be euthanized. That same week, a woman was almost gored when taking selfies with a bison. In fact, while incidents are taking place at just about every national park, human interference has become so frequent at Yellowstone that there is even an Instagram account dedicated to the tourists attempting to touch, pet, feed, or otherwise engage with wildlife. It’s fittingly called Tourons (tourists+morons) of Yellowstone.

While human beings have always been a curious bunch, the emergence of social media—and by extension social media influencers—has meant that people seeking online attention sometimes put likes and shares ahead of good sense. That’s not just true when it comes to posting extra racy thirst traps or misinformed political rants. It’s true even when humans encounter wild animals—wild animals that humans should have a healthy fear of but somehow don’t. In 2017, the World Animal Protection Organization (WAP) reported a 292% increase in wildlife selfies posted to Instagram since 2014. With even more social media platforms gaining popularity since then, it makes sense (but not good sense) that close encounters are often in the headlines. If you love something, set it free The influx of animal selfies, and the dangerous scenarios that so often accompany their creation, prompted WAP to create the Wildlife Selfie Code, urging humans not to disturb animals for photo ops, which can stress or otherwise harm animals. Instagram followed suit, by adding content advisories to selfies featuring wildlife.