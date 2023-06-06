3 things I learned by trying Apple’s Vision Pro headset (and 3 I didn’t)

More than any consumer technology before it, mixed reality does not lend itself to effective demos in plain old physical reality. After all, the whole point is to create uniquely immersive first-person experiences that transcend the two-dimensional nature of most computing interfaces.

Even if Apple prefers the term “spatial computing,” its new Vision Pro headset is most definitely a mixed-reality device. So there was only so much the company could convey about the much-awaited product during its canned-video WWDC keynote on Tuesday morning—a fact it acknowledged a couple of times during the event.

Later, in my WWDC visit to Apple Park, however, I got to try the Vision Pro for myself. After going through a fitting process—I turned my eyeglasses over to someone who stuck them in a machine to reverse-engineer my prescription—I spent about a half hour stepping through the Vision Pro’s features with a couple of Apple employees. During this guided tour, I browsed through photos that floated in front of me—and, in the case of a panoramic landscape scene, surrounded me in a breathtaking you-are-there effect. I made a FaceTime call with another Vision Pro user. I got glimpses of what baseball, movies, and wildlife will look like to Vision Pro users, and even managed to avoid being stomped on by a dinosaur in VR.

[Photo: Apple]

With the headset still a work in progress—Apple says it will go on sale in early 2024—I didn’t get to explore every aspect of the product. For example, the demo didn’t include voice input, just hand gestures. Neither did I see EyeSight—the seemingly weird bit of technology that renders a Vision Pro wearer’s eyes on an exterior screen, with the goal of making the headset less of a barrier between users and others they interact with in physical space. And while I saw 3D photos and videos shot with a Vision Pro, I couldn’t take any myself.