Instacart users can now plan meals using AI

Instacart customers deciding what to make for dinner or what to purchase for a weekend cookout will now be able to solicit advice from an AI assistant.

The company on Wednesday launched its new “Ask Instacart” feature, which uses OpenAI‘s GPT technology and Instacart’s own AI models to suggest products in response to questions about, for example, which herbs to include in roasted potatoes, or what sorts of snacks to buy for a movie night.

Ask Instacart, which is slated to expand to all of the food delivery company’s U.S. and Canada customers within the coming weeks, lets users type questions into the existing search bar to find items from Instacart’s 80,000-plus retail partner locations.

[Image: courtesy of Instacart]

“Search has always been the most important app for the internet,” says JJ Zhuang, chief architect at Instacart. “This is why we want to start from search.”