These are the winner-take-all startups poised to dominate their markets

For the second year in a row, grocery delivery company Instacart took first place on the list—and by a wide margin, accounting for 64.2% of the gross merchandise value of the entire list. Video game developer Valve, which created the popular gaming platform Steam, came in second, and online ticket booth Seat Geek was third, followed by car-share service Turo and sneaker reseller StockX. (Previous companies on the list that have gone public include Airbnb, DoorDash, and Coursera.)

Instacart, with its whopping share of the startup wealth, presents an interesting case study. Only two other grocery companies landed in the top 100, both in the bottom half, and both with 0.1% or less of Instacart’s business activity. The grocery business tends to be a “winner-take-all” category, a16z notes. For product suppliers, it’s hard to work with multiple vendors, given transportation and inventory logistics—meaning most only serve a few stores at once. Meanwhile, a few big grocers typically deliver the vast majority of the goods consumers demand. While that hasn’t stopped a proliferation of grocery delivery startups from cropping up—like Gopuff, Getir, and Gorillas, for example—it might also explain why so many have failed (see: BuyK, Fridge No More).

What other industries could become winner-take-all arenas? According to the firm, there were seven categories with only one company each in the top 100. They were: