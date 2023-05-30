NASA’s moon rocket is already $6 billion over budget and behind schedule

NASA’s return to the moon is taking longer than expected and costing more than experts initially believed it would. And while the mission is still all systems go, Americans may not be as fervently in favor of this latest expedition as they were in 1969.

An audit from NASA’s inspector general, released last week, finds the SLS (space launch system) rocket that’s being created to ferry astronauts to the moon is already notably over budget and showing even more significant delays.

“NASA continues to experience significant scope growth, cost increases, and schedule delays on its booster and RS-25 engine contracts, resulting in approximately $6 billion in cost increases and over 6 years in schedule delays above NASA’s original projections,” the audit reads.

The problem lies in assumptions when the program started that NASA would be able to use technologies from the Space Shuttle and Constellation programs to help reduce costs and keep the schedule tight. Updating and integrating those systems proved to be a lot more complex than anyone expected, though.