NASA’s moon rocket is already $6 billion over budget and behind schedule

NASA’s return to the moon is taking longer than expected and costing more than experts initially believed it would. And while the mission is still all systems go, Americans may not be as fervently in favor of this latest expedition as they were in 1969.
An audit from NASA’s inspector general, released last week, finds the SLS (space launch system) rocket that’s being created to ferry astronauts to the moon is already notably over budget and showing even more significant delays.
“NASA continues to experience significant scope growth, cost increases, and schedule delays on its booster and RS-25 engine contracts, resulting in approximately $6 billion in cost increases and over 6 years in schedule delays above NASA’s original projections,” the audit reads.
The problem lies in assumptions when the program started that NASA would be able to use technologies from the Space Shuttle and Constellation programs to help reduce costs and keep the schedule tight. Updating and integrating those systems proved to be a lot more complex than anyone expected, though.
The SLS launched for the first time last November, using engines salvaged from retired space shuttles. Once those are used up, NASA plans to switch to a new engine provided by Aerojet Rocketdyne, which is supposed to be 30% cheaper, as well as more powerful.
Overall spending on the Artemis Moon Project, as the mission is called, is expected to reach $93 billion by 2025.
Americans aren’t opposed to another moon shot, but the high cost and ongoing confusion among some people about why NASA is undertaking this mission has muted support. An April poll by YouGov and Yahoo! News found just 50% of the people surveyed were excited about the possibility of returning to the moon. Some 36% of people said they weren’t, with the remaining 14% unsure.