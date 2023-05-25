Fast company logo
The tech giant is at the center of the AI world and has a history of being in the right place at the right time.

5 reasons why Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed

[Image: BoliviaInteligente/Unsplash]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Shares of Nvidia skyrocketed nearly 25% Thursday after the tech giant blew past earnings expectations late Wednesday. In just one day, the company’s market value jumped more than the total market cap of Qualcomm, Intel, and Texas Instruments. And it now sits on the cusp of joining the four businesses—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon—that have market capitalizations of over $1 trillion.

Nvidia’s stock is beloved by Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets community and institutional investors. Regardless of whether you play the markets, it’s one that’s definitely worth keeping an eye on, as it could impact both your hobbies, your job, and other parts of your life in the years to come.

Nvidia is making itself the center of the AI world

The underlying reason for Thursday’s stock spike: artificial intelligence. Nvidia’s chips are at the heart of AI tools like ChatGPT, and it takes thousands of those to run a single AI system.

“It looks like the new gold rush is upon us, and Nvidia is selling all the picks and shovels,” Susquehanna Financial Group’s Christopher Rolland and Matt Myers wrote in a note to investors.

Traditional CPU chips can be used for AI, but they’re not the preferred way to build systems. Nvidia makes AI chips that are more efficient and much faster. The company also offers software to power deep learning.

“What they’ve done is not just a great job of building a chip, but building a software ecosystem around that chip,” said Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson on CNBC Thursday. “You build that software ecosystem . . . and it gets very, very hard to displace.”

Nvidia is a go-to for gamers

While AI is certainly driving investor excitement today, it’s foolish to discount the company’s consumer graphics division. Cards like the recently released GeForce RTX 4070 can run today’s video games at more than 1,000 frames per second. As gaming moves more and more to the cloud and away from consoles, that could give the company another source of potential revenue.  

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry.

