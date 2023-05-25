5 reasons why Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed

Shares of Nvidia skyrocketed nearly 25% Thursday after the tech giant blew past earnings expectations late Wednesday. In just one day, the company’s market value jumped more than the total market cap of Qualcomm, Intel, and Texas Instruments. And it now sits on the cusp of joining the four businesses—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon—that have market capitalizations of over $1 trillion.

Nvidia’s stock is beloved by Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets community and institutional investors. Regardless of whether you play the markets, it’s one that’s definitely worth keeping an eye on, as it could impact both your hobbies, your job, and other parts of your life in the years to come.

Nvidia is making itself the center of the AI world

The underlying reason for Thursday’s stock spike: artificial intelligence. Nvidia’s chips are at the heart of AI tools like ChatGPT, and it takes thousands of those to run a single AI system.

“It looks like the new gold rush is upon us, and Nvidia is selling all the picks and shovels,” Susquehanna Financial Group’s Christopher Rolland and Matt Myers wrote in a note to investors.