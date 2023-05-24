Thanks in large part to a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, Microsoft has spent the last few months hustling to add generative AI capabilities to its various apps and platforms. That trend continued this week at the company’s Build developer conference.

Microsoft already has added its OpenAI-powered assistants to its Bing search engine, its Edge browser, and its Microsoft 365 productivity suite. Now the company is integrating Copilot, an AI personal assistant, into the software that once was its centerpiece: its Windows operating system.

Windows Copilot can exist in a panel on the right side of the

Windows 11 interface. Using Copilot, users can get personalized answers, quickly tweak a setting in the OS, use a voice command to open an app, or turn on Bing Chat for web searches, to name just a few examples. Copilot also knows which apps are already open, and can summarize or explain much of the content in those apps, Microsoft says.

The Windows integration speaks to Microsoft’s overall strategy for winning new customers with its integration of AI. “Microsoft is trying to leverage its initial leadership in working with OpenAI,” says Jason Wong, an analyst with consulting firm Gartner.