Move over, Google and Microsoft: These 3 spreadsheet upstarts give you AI superpowers

Artificial intelligence is popping up practically everywhere you turn these days—except, it would seem, in the one place where it’d be most useful.

Call me a curmudgeon or an all-around crank, but I can’t help but find all the hype around uninspired auto-writing and fabulism-prone chatbots to be a little underwhelming. And those seem to be the most common roles AI is taking on so far, as every app imaginable scrambles to squeeze some form of buzzworthy bot-based business into its offering.

Dealing with data, in contrast, is an area where AI could actually be transformative. In a spreadsheet, the value of creativity and a distinctly human touch tends to be minimal. Answers are generally black and white and objective. And figuring out formulas and formatting has never been much fun for most of us.

So imagine if you could skip all the migraine-inducing silliness and simply ask an AI assistant to organize your spreadsheet or create a calculation you require.