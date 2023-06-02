Move over, Google and Microsoft: These 3 spreadsheet upstarts give you AI superpowers

Artificial intelligence is popping up practically everywhere you turn these days—except, it would seem, in the one place where it’d be most useful.
Call me a curmudgeon or an all-around crank, but I can’t help but find all the hype around uninspired auto-writing and fabulism-prone chatbots to be a little underwhelming. And those seem to be the most common roles AI is taking on so far, as every app imaginable scrambles to squeeze some form of buzzworthy bot-based business into its offering.
Dealing with data, in contrast, is an area where AI could actually be transformative. In a spreadsheet, the value of creativity and a distinctly human touch tends to be minimal. Answers are generally black and white and objective. And figuring out formulas and formatting has never been much fun for most of us.
So imagine if you could skip all the migraine-inducing silliness and simply ask an AI assistant to organize your spreadsheet or create a calculation you require.
Google and Microsoft are still working on advanced new forms of AI integration in Sheets and Excel, respectively, with most of the native features vaguely set to appear in those products sometime “in the coming months”—including built-in tools for analysis and visualization in Excel and systems for organizing projects and classifying data in Sheets. But that’s not stopping smaller startups from stepping up to the plate and bringing ambitious AI powers into spreadsheets today.
Here are three such services that’ll make your life easier—no waiting required.
1. Spreadsheet.com
If you ever feel restricted by the conventional grid of a Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, a service called Spreadsheet.com might be exactly the answer you didn’t know you needed.