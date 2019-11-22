Move over, Excel and Google Sheets. Meet the spreadsheet of the future

When you stop and think about it, you don’t hear the words “spreadsheet” and “exciting” in a sentence together terribly often.

And it’s no wonder: Spreadsheets are useful. They’re familiar. In some instances, they’re even essential. But they’re kind of like the Black & Decker toolboxes of the digital business world: They organize your stuff and make it easy to find what you need (provided you can sift through the ever-present clutter, that is)—but ultimately, they’re utilitarian. You use them because you have to, because they get the job done, and you carry other tools alongside them to handle more advanced forms of work.

Matt Robinson wants to change that. Robinson—who founded both Recruitforce, an applicant-tracking service that’s now a part of Oracle, and Rollbase, a custom application creation platform that was acquired by Progress Software—sees the spreadsheet as something that should be embraced and built upon, not treated as a legacy necessity that’s kept separate from more modern business applications.

“Over the years, we found that spreadsheets were kind of our competition,” Robinson says, noting that the vast majority of customers signing up with his previous companies weren’t coming from competing software services but rather from apps like Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel. The more he thought about this trend—and the fact that, according to his research, spreadsheets are used by a hundred times more people than any software-as-a-service platform—the more he realized there was an opportunity waiting to be seized.

That’s why, three years ago, Robinson set out to create Spreadsheet.com, a new project management tool that’ll welcome its first users this winter (and that brings to mind a mostly bygone era of web addresses doubling as company names). The service takes the time-tested spreadsheet and aims to transform it into something new—something modern, something powerful, and maybe even something exciting.

Going beyond the grid

The best way to describe Spreadsheet.com is as a mashup between a traditional spreadsheet, à la Sheets or Excel, and a more advanced database or project-management service like Trello or Basecamp. You bring in any sort of data you want, including financial records, product launch plans, employee databases, and even full-fledged CRM worksheets. Then, similar to what’s offered by services such as Smartsheet and Airtable—with some new twists we’ll explore more thoroughly in a moment—you gain the ability to manage it in a contemporary and collaboration-friendly environment with lots of added bells and whistles.

Let’s say, for instance, you used a worksheet for tracking applicants at your organization. Instead of just having a static spreadsheet with rudimentary methods of data input, Spreadsheet.com would let you do things like drag and drop documents into fields and have clickable thumbnails appear instantly; create a column with a clickable five-star rating system for scoring applicants; create your own custom dropdown menus for setting applicants’ statuses; and assign applicants to members of your team with simple @-tagging.