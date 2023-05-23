Meta unloads Giphy in the fire sale of the year

The year 2023 isn’t even half over, but Meta’s unloading of Giphy could rank as the fire sale of the year.

The parent company of Facebook has agreed to sell the platform of animated images to Shutterstock for $53 million in cash. That’s just 20% of what it paid for Giphy just three years ago.

The low price was hardly Meta’s preference, of course. The social media giant was forced to unload the company after a ruling from the U.K.’s antitrust authority, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), that Meta’s takeover of Giphy would harm competition. (That ruling was first issued in November of 2021, but only became final seven months ago, after appeals had been exhausted.)

Meta, reportedly, had until the end of June to complete the sale, which put it at a severe disadvantage when negotiating a price. The company opted to complete the takeover of Giphy before regulators had ruled, putting it in a difficult (and somewhat awkward) position when the CMA announced its decision.