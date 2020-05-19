The real reason Facebook bought Giphy for $400 million

When Facebook confirmed that it had acquired Giphy last week for a cool $400 million, the reasons weren’t immediately apparent. Giphy has only the seeds of an advertising business, and GIFs aren’t a revolutionary advertising product. Mark Zuckerberg has a habit of knowing where the puck is going, but his company will have some real work ahead of it to make Giphy an advertising powerhouse. Still, the purchase may be worth it just for the insights it could yield about what web platforms people are visiting and what they’re sharing there.

Giphy runs a large searchable database of GIF images that can be called up by users on social media and messaging platforms via an application programming interface (API). The venture-backed startup has built up a sizable user base of 65 million monthly active users since its launch in 2013 (two of its investors declined to comment on the acquisition). Giphy was just beginning to allow advertisers to sponsor GIFs and add video overlays to user-generated GIFs.

But GIFs are nothing new, and there’s no strong evidence that big brand advertisers are eager to seize upon them to influence consumers. Not in their present form, anyway. GIFs can already be an annoyance within social media newsfeeds and messaging threads, and people may have even less tolerance for them when they’re sponsored. Giphy has seen some interest from the entertainment industry, however. To promote its last Star Wars movie, Disney created some GIF filters that make spaceships fly around in user-created Giphy GIFs. But no money changed hands.

That’s why it’s going to take some real ingenuity for Facebook and Instagram to make GIFs work as an advertising product, says Michael Ostrovsky, an economics professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“If Giphy would have been a success as an advertising business, there would have been another zero in the sale price,” Ostrovsky says. He believes it’s going to take some very smart people at Facebook and Instagram to turn GIFs into valuable ads. Facebook definitely has the reach needed to get them in front of literally billions of people—though how people respond to them is another question.

For now at least, Facebook plans to let Giphy run as a freestanding business. There was some speculation last week that Facebook might eventually shut down the Giphy API, so that people on competing platforms like Twitter could no longer easily access its GIFs. But this is unlikely, and for a very good reason.

Ostrovsky tells me that one of the biggest values in the deal for Facebook might be data. Already, 50% of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook apps. But now Facebook will know what Giphy GIFs people are sharing in all the other apps that use Giphy’s database, including Apple’s iMessage, Snapchat, Telegram, and TikTok.