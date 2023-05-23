Yelp stock soars as activist investors say it needs its own Elon Musk

One of Yelp’s biggest investors thinks the crowdsourced reviews site needs to find an Elon Musk-like buyer.
Shares were up by more than 5% on Tuesday afternoon following a call from activist investor TCS Capital for Yelp to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.
In a letter to the board, the group (which owns more than 4% of Yelp’s outstanding shares) said it was disappointed with the company’s stock price, which has hovered between $30 and $35 per share for the past month. TCS said it believed Yelp “could be sold to either a strategic or private equity buyer for at least $70 per share” (a level the stock hasn’t hit since 2014).
That’s a big ask. Even Musk’s takeover of Twitter represented just a 54% premium over the day before he began investing in the social media company and a 38% premium over the day before his investment was publicly announced.
Barring the location of an extremely generous white knight, the group suggests that Yelp merge with Angi, formerly known as Angie’s List, which it has held a minority interest in for at least the past eight years. The combined company, the group said would form “a powerhouse in the $500 billion home services market.”
TCS Capital is Yelp’s largest external shareholder. Eric Semler, founder of the fund, called the company “shockingly undervalued” in the letter—and laid the blame at the feet of cofounder and longtime CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and the company’s board.
“Despite the stock’s poor performance, Mr. Stoppelman has remained CEO of the company for nearly 20 years,” the letter reads. “We believe he inappropriately runs the company as his private fiefdom—even though he beneficially owns only 5% of the shares outstanding (only slightly more than do we) and has no special voting rights. So how has Mr. Stoppelman managed to remain CEO in the face of such value destruction? We believe that the answer is the support he receives from a rubber stamp board mostly full of long tenured directors with minimal relevant experience or investment in the company.”